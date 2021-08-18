Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Business vandalism

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- Vandals strike at a Wausau business and now the search is on to find them.

They damaged the Frontier Communications building, three company vans and stole telephone cable.

It happened sometime between Friday, July 30 and Monday, August 2.

"They spray painted the front door and several vehicles then went in a secured area and stole 30-40 pounds of scrap wire," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Wellhoefer says.

Wellhoefer says the cost of cleaning up the damage is approximately $2000.

