Lawsuit filed against chairmen of the DNR

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Area Dentist Dr. Fred Prehn has been asked to step down from his position in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

A complaint filed on Tuesday by Attorney General Josh Kaul alleges Dr. Fred Prehn needs to step down as chairmen.

Kaul says its time for Prehn to either step down or be removed from his seat.

Prehn was appointed to the board by former Governor Scott Walker in 2015.

His six year term ended in May and Governor Toney Evers did not appoint him for a second time. Evers appointed Sandra Nass in April to take over Prehn's seat. Naas is waiting state legislators to schedule and approve the appointment.

Prehn claim's he does not have to step down from his seat due to Thompson v. Gibson.

"Based on the statutes and supreme court precedent, a public official appointment by the governor for a specified term" Michael Gallagher Attorney to Prehn said "continues to hold office until a successor is appointed and confirmed by the senate. "

Kaul claims Prehn's opposition to leaving is impacting the democratic system.

"This is about our system of governance and how it governs what's political is his decision to continue staying on the natural resources board after his term has expired." Kaul said "it ultimately to subvert the will of the voters who voted for Governor Evers."