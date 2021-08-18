Judge rules Columbus statue in Philadelphia can remain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a statue of Christopher Columbus can remain in south Philadelphia, reversing a decision by city officials to have it removed. The explorer became a focus of protesters after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick said last year’s decision to remove the now-boarded-up statue from Marconi Plaza was unsupported by law and based on insufficient evidence. A city representative expressed disappointment and officials were exploring all options “including a possible appeal.” Attorney George Bochetto said the plaintiffs were “ecstatic” and vowed to seek removal of a wooden box covering the 144-year-old statue.