Gov. Evers to distribute $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, AG industry

(WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers announced $50 million will be awarded to support Wisconsin farmers and the agricultural industry.

It's part of a second round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program(WFSP).

In 2020, Governor Evers distributed an initial $50 million in direct aid for farmers through the program

WFSP is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic(CARES) Act. Under the initial money distributed, each recipient received up to $3,500.

“There’s no question Wisconsin farmers are some of the strongest, most resilient folks in the state, but the last year brought on unique and unprecedented challenges—challenges many of them are still grappling with,” said Gov. Evers. “They’ve always had our back, and now, we need to have theirs. I’m glad to be providing another round of direct aid to farmers to support their recovery and strengthen one of our state’s most important industries.

Applications will open later in 2021 after the fall harvest so farmers have enough time to learn about the program and apply.