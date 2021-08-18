Gibraltar nabs cannabis worth $18M after pursuit at sea

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Gibraltar have seized 2.6 tons of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of $18 million after a high-speed boat chase at sea. A Gibraltar government statement said on Wednesday that police spotted the “suspicious” boat at sea off the British territory on Spain’s southern tip. A Marine Police vessel tried to intercept the rigid-hulled inflatable boat, which sped away and began dumping overboard bales of what turned out to be cannabis resin. A Customs vessel took over the pursuit and was rammed by boat. Customs officers arrested four men.