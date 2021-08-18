GARDEN GOODIES: Beet Hummus

This week Justin prepared some beet hummus for the Wake Up Wisconsin crew! It is another fun way to enjoy beets with chips, carrots, slices of kohlrabi, or slices of cucumber.

Beets have been known since the time of ancient Greece and are a descendent of chard. The modern "sugarbeet" was developed through centuries of careful breeding. It is a root plant that grows in temperate climates and grows well in normal garden soil. Beets are generally eaten raw, boiled, or cooked. However, one of the main uses of beets is sugar production. Out of the 130 million metric tons of sugar produced in the world every year, about 35% comes from beets.

Ingredients:

2 medium to large beets cooked (roast in oven at 380 for about 40 to 50 minutes until soft)

1 can of garbanzo beans mostly drained

1 tbsp of lemon juice (or lemon zest from 1 lemon)

1 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp ground cumin

2 cloves garlic diced or crushed

1/4 cup olive oil

pepper to your taste/palate

Dice up the cooked beets and combine with the rest of the ingredients in a blender until mostly smooth. Enjoy!