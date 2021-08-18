Skip to Content

Foster parents assigned $75,000 bond; child in medical coma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wausau couple is being held on a $75,000 cash bond over allegations of child abuse that leaves a 5-year-old clinging to life.

Jonathan and Sumitra Stulp - the child's adoptive parents as of July 6th - appeared in court on Wednesday, believed to be the only ones caring to the child at the time of their injuries.

According to police and prosecutors, a five-year-old was taken to Marshfield Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 15th with a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain, and elevated levels of both alcohol and Tylenol in their blood.

Prosecutors say the child is currently in a medically-induced coma with declining brain activity, and is not expected to survive.

Judge Lamont Jacobson ruled that an investigation into what happened will move forward.

