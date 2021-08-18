Final ‘Concert on the Square’ is Wednesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The last Concert on the Square in Wausau is Wednesday evening.

This year marked the 28th year of the event in Wausau, with the concert series spanning 10 weeks from June thru August.

Three of the concerts were canceled due to the weather.

Officials said that the 400 Block does not provide a secure location during severe weather, so out of safety for the community, vendors, and sponsors, those concerts were canceled.

They added that had a great turnout every night they had a concert, seeing about 1,800 to 2,000 people at each event, which is a pretty typical turnout.

"We were really excited to be back in 2021 with our Concerts on the Square series," Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director of Wausau Events said. "We were excited to see the community, had a great turnout every night that we had a concert and we were just excited to spend time with the community members."

The last band performing Wednesday will be Copper Box at the 400 Block in Wausau from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wausau firefighters will also be downtown from 4:30 to the end of the concert, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Officials said that it's a tradition for a lot of people in the Wausau area to come to Concerts on the Square during the summer, and they're excited to be able to hold the event for the community.

As far as the lineup for next year goes, that could be released by the end of the year

"So we'll be working on the lineup this fall for all of our events next year, and we're just really excited to release that to the public and have everybody join us back here in 2022," Aderholdt said.

For more information on Concerts on the Square, click here.