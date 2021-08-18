Classic summer weather the next few days

Keep the air conditioners, fans, and cool drinks handy over the next few days! Thursday and Friday are shaping up partly sunny, very warm and humid. Lows will be in the low 60s Wednesday night and mid 60s Thursday night. High temperatures should soar to the upper 80s. With the dew points climbing to the mid or upper 60s, the heat index values could reach the low 90s in the afternoons. Winds will be light from the southeast at night and from the south around 10 mph during the day.

Some scattered showers and maybe some light thunderstorms are expected late Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front marches in. The latest data shows the front coming through weaker than we earlier expected. As such the rain totals may only be on the order of .10 to .25 inch in our area. Any rain should be ending Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease the rest of Saturday and it will be a bit cooler and less humid. Highs could stay in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday looks nice with plenty of sunshine. Highs could climb close to 80 degrees; However, another front is projected to move in later Sunday night causing a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Again, nothing heavy is expected. It should turn partly cloudy by midday Monday and highs could reach around 82.

Next Tuesday should bring partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s. The next weather system may push through our region next Wednesday with a chance of some rain. High temperatures may stay in the upper 70s as well. It could get even cooler for the end of next week.

Pollen report from Wednesday morning: Ragweed moderate

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 18-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1925 - During the late morning hours a severe hailstorm struck southeastern Iowa completely destroying crops along a path six to ten miles wide and 75 miles long. The hail also injured and killed poultry and livestock and caused a total of 2.5 million dollars damage. The hailstorm flattened fields of corn to such an extent that many had to leave their farms in search of other work. It was one of the worst hailstorms of record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)

1983 - Hurricane Alicia ravaged southeastern Texas. The hurricane caused more than three billion dollars property damage, making it one of the costliest hurricanes in the history of the U.S. Just thirteen persons were killed, but 1800 others were injured. The hurricane packed winds to 130 mph as it crossed Galveston Island and spawned twenty-two tornadoes in less than 24 hours as it made landfall. (The Weather Channel) (Storm Data)