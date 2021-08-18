Canada justice lawyer says Huawei CFO lawyers ignore facts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian Justice Department lawyer says the defense team for a senior Chinese executive fighting extradition to the U.S. have offered an “alternative narrative” that ignores the the case against her. Meng Wanzhou is the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder. She was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. Justice Department lawyer Robert Frater disputed defense claims there there is no evidence Meng made any misrepresentations that put the HSBC bank at risk of violating sanctions.