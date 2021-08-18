Area hospitals preparing for COVID-19 booster shot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For months there's been an abundance of the covid-19 vaccine, but it wasn't always that way.

Now with a booster shot, area hospitals say they're working on plans to make sure that when they offer it, everyone who wants one can get one.

"The processes and procedures that we put in place to vaccinate the population, we are looking at those and reevaluating what worked, what didn't and then moving forward with our plan for the administration of the boosters," said Dr. Mike Walters, Aspirus VP-Senior System Physician Executive.

If the booster is approved by the FDA, area officials say more clinics could pop up to offer it.

"Really the booster shot is a way for us to get ahead of the virus, stay ahead of the virus and continue to protect people and provide that boost to their immune system so that they can again prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Health Department.

If you want to get the booster it has to be eight months since you got your second dose before you can get the third.

Area doctors say they hope this will boost back up the efficacy rate.

"You're seeing 40-50 percent efficacy now with this delta variant and period of time later, so that is the goal, is to get that efficacy back up an get these patients protected like they were when they first got it 8 months ago." said Tristan O’Driscoll, Aspirus Infectious Disease Pharmacist.