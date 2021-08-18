Antigo Red Robins football cancel opening game against Amherst

Antigo Red Robins football cancel opening game against AmherstNew
The Antigo Red Robin's are going to have to wait a little longer to play football this fall.
First reported in a tweet by Travis Wilson of Wissports.net, the Red Robins were forced to cancel their game against the Amherst Falcons on Friday.
It was later revealed that the Red Robins were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but according to a follow up tweet by WIlson they should be able to play their home opener in week two.
Amherst has already lined up another opponent in Saint Croix Falls for week one. The game will still be played Friday, August 20 in Amherst.