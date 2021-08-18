Antigo Red Robins football cancel opening game against Amherst

The Antigo Red Robin's are going to have to wait a little longer to play football this fall.

First reported in a tweet by Travis Wilson of Wissports.net, the Red Robins were forced to cancel their game against the Amherst Falcons on Friday.

Antigo is canceling this week's #wisfb game versus Amherst. I am working to confirm the reason.



Amherst will instead play at home vs Saint Croix Falls on Friday. #wisfb — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) August 18, 2021

It was later revealed that the Red Robins were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but according to a follow up tweet by WIlson they should be able to play their home opener in week two.

This is related to some of the Antigo team in health & safety protocols. The Red Robins have lower numbers than normal this year, which meant they couldn't afford to lose many players. Team expects to be ready to go next week. #wisfb https://t.co/WRxOVZsTOD — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) August 18, 2021

Amherst has already lined up another opponent in Saint Croix Falls for week one. The game will still be played Friday, August 20 in Amherst.