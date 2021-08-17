Zambia celebrates peaceful transfer of power after elections

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Business has quickly returned to normal in Zambia after veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared president-elect and the incumbent president Edgar Lungu conceded his election defeat. Citizens brushed aside concerns of violent chaos that had been prevalent in the tense days before and after voting day last week. Traffic was busy in the capital, Lusaka, while businesses and markets reopened. Many residents are still marveling at the southern African country’s rapid return to normal. They say Zambia’s peaceful transition from one leader to another, from one political party to another is a major shot in the arm for democracy not just in Zambia but well beyond its borders.