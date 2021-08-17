You Ever Look at the Top of a School Bus?

Some students have headed back to school already, while summertime heat is still with

us. I never really took note, but the yellow school buses quite often have a white top.

White reflects the sun, so I get that. Ease the heat inside the bus. There is also the

benefit of visibility.

I checked, white-topped school buses were first used in California around 50 years ago.

Over time, other states in the Northeast started using them. A study took place in North Carolina in 1992 to determine the relationship between roof color and inside temperatures.

As part of the study, thermometers were planted in county school buses and readings were taken four times per day from August to December. The buses were tested while running and while parked. Buses with white tops dropped interior temperatures an average of 10 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer, with as much as a 17-degree difference at peak hours. In the winter, temperatures only differed by 3 to 4 degrees.