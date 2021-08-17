Wisconsin veteran promotes mental health wellness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As chaos continues in Afghanistan, many Americans are concerned for their veterans at home.

Rates of depression and post traumatic stress disorder continue to rise as service men and women are still dealing with what they saw while deployed.

"There was always the difficulty of coming from a war zone or a place that you've been deployed." said Gary Koch, a Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran. "It's always a big switch, a big change," he added.

Koch worked as a marine in the Vietnam war and an airman in Desert Storm, experiencing two polarizing homecomings and leaving the war completely disabled.

"People of course at the time were swearing at us and spitting at us it was really a rough homecoming its a greeting that most Vietnam vets still remember." Koch said.

Koch has used mental health resources provided by the Veterans Affairs (VA) starting back as early as the Vietnam War. Saying he dealt with survivors guilt after men in his troops died.

Services like the VA offer counseling and there are support groups through central Wisconsin. Koch found relief after returning to church and partaking in the honor flight.

"Find the help you need, when I was young and I didn't know any better I thought suicide was an out that never an out tit does you any good, it doesn't do you're family any good doesn't do your friends any good." Koch continued, "contact the VA contact anyone that's going to help you, sit down talk it out."

For Veterans in need call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1). The crisis line is completely confidential and free for all veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve and family and friends.

The VA has Community Based Outpatient Clinics that offers outpatient counseling services.