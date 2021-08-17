WI Attorney General announces lawsuit to remove Frederick Prehn from Natural Resources Board

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced a complaint to keep Frederick Prehn from serving on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

The complaint has been filed in Dane Co. court.

“Dr. Prehn’s term is over. His attempt to remain on the Natural Resources Board indefinitely, in defiance of the will of the voters, is fundamentally undemocratic,” said Kaul. “We’re asking for a clear ruling that Dr. Prehn is no longer a member of the Natural Resources Board.”

According to a complaint, board members are nominated and appointed by the governor. The term is for six years.

Prehn's term ended on May 1 and his replacement has been appointed by the governor. However, his replacement has not been confirmed by lawmakers.

"Prehn’s unlawful claim to the Board member office has usurped and intruded upon the Board member office, effectively preventing Naas from taking a position as a Board member, contrary to Governor Evers’ lawful

appointment," the complaint reads.