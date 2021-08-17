Warm weather sticking around

This string of pleasant late summer weather continues, although maybe you noticed it was a touch more humid today. Dew points climbed into the low 60s, and those dew points could even rise to the mid or upper 60s in days ahead.

Wednesday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with lows around 60 and highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday and Friday are shaping up partly sunny, very warm and humid. There is just a tiny chance of a few isolated pop-up showers Thursday afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will continue from the south.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday night as a cold front pushes through. At this point it appears a solid .20 to .40 inches of rain can be expected with localized higher amounts. It is too early to know if any severe weather is possible, but it appears western Wisconsin would have the greater threat. Any rain should be ending Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease the rest of Saturday and it will be breezy and cooler. Highs could stay in the upper 70s to near 80 as dew points drop down into the mid to low 50s!

Sunday looks nice with plenty of sunshine. Highs could reach the upper 70s to near 80. However, another front is projected to move in Sunday night causing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. That system should move away quickly, such that sunshine returns for Monday. It will be warm with highs around 82 on Monday.

Next Tuesday should bring partly cloudy skies and highs around 80. There is some potential for showers or storms for the middle of next week. Also, some models hint at a chilly, fall-like air mass blasting into Wisconsin by August 26th. Stay tuned!

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Ragweed moderate

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 17-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1969 - Camille, the second worst hurricane in U.S. history, smashed into the Mississippi coast. Winds gusted to 172 mph at Main Pass Block LA, and to 190 mph near Bay Saint Louis MS. The hurricane claimed 256 lives and caused 1.3 billion dollars damage. Several ocean going ships were carried over seven miles inland by the hurricane. The hurricane produced winds to 200 mph, and a storm surge of 24.6 feet. Complete destruction occurred in some coastal areas near the eye of the hurricane. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Fifty-five cities, from the Middle Mississippi Valley to the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, reported record high temperatures for the date. Beckley WV reported an all-time record high of 96 degrees, and Baltimore MD hit 104 degrees, marking their thirteenth day of the year with 100 degree heat. Chicago IL equaled a record with 46 days of 90 degree weather for the year. Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Wisconsin to New Jersey. Thunderstorms in New Jersey produced high winds which gusted to 92 mph at Wrightstown, and blew down