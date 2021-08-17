Travel tips for a last-minute trip

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For those last-minute trips before the kids head back to school, area travel agents have some tips to help the vacation go smoothly.

For travelers driving to their destination, be aware of some things that may be different than usual.

Some hotels might have different cleaning procedures where housekeeping might not go into the room to clean.

And hotels that previously had continental breakfast might have put a pause on that and may instead have a grab-and-go option.

Cancellation policies should also be checked to see if there are any changes there.

"There are also some changes now with hotel cancellations," Kim Banczak, Manager at Travel Leaders in Wausau said. "More of them are requiring an advanced payment of some sort to hold your booking. So it just might be a little different than people who have traveled domestically might have seen in the past."

But it's not just domestic travel to watch out for changes.

Travel Leaders added that especially with the Caribbean islands, travelers could have to fill out a pre-arrival online registration form before entering the country.

And don't forget about the requirements on the way home.

According to the CDC, all passengers flying into the U.S. are required to have a negative COVID-19 test no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 within the past 3 months.

"I think right now, just having as much information as you possibly can, is the key to travel. I mean, just, don't assume anything from when you've traveled before. Because there are so many different changes, you know, hotels, everybody is acting differently because of everything that's going on," Banczak said.

Banczak added that holiday and spring break reservations, even for domestic travel, are already filling up fast, so be on the lookout if you are planning a trip for those times.