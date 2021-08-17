The slow warm-up continues

Warmer Summer weather is developing but it won't be too hot. The main reason it will feel a bit more uncomfortable is the increasing humidity.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 83 Wind: South 10-15

Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet

Low: 60 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny and more humid.

High: 85 Wind: South 5-10

Today will still not be too humid, although it will be a tad warmer than yesterday. With mostly sunny skies, high temps should reach the low 80s. South winds will blow at around 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be more humid with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday when highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and the air will be a bit muggy. On both days, there will be enough moisture in the air that an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon.

A higher chance of rain or a few storms will be Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. It looks like a 50% chance that much of the area will see some wet weather. By midday Saturday the weather should be dry again and conditions should be turning less humid. The nice weather should continue through most of Sunday, so the weekend will turn out pretty good after the rain early Saturday. High temps will be in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and in the low 80s Sunday.

Another weather system could bring rain and a few storms Sunday night into early Monday, otherwise, early next week will be above normal yet with highs in the low 80s.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 16th, Pollen Ragweed 23 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1915 - A hurricane hit Galveston, TX, with wind gusts to 120 mph and a twelve foot storm surge. The storm claimed 275 lives, including forty-two on Galveston Island, with most deaths due to drowning. Of 250 homes built outside the seawall (which was constructed after the catastrophic hurricane of 1900), just ten percent were left standing. (The Weather Channel)