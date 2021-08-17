Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. His office said Tuesday that Abbot is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Spokesman Mark Miner says Abbott was is isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment. Abbott as vaccinated earlier this year. The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.