REPORT: Packers and Giants swap cornerbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)- The Packers secondary will have a new member after a trade with the New York Giants.

Green Bay has traded Josh Jackson for Isaac Yiadom.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported that Jackson is the player heading to New York.

Compensation: The Packers are sending CB Josh Jackson to the Giants, per source. https://t.co/iFX3VhYIR4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 17, 2021

Jordan Raanan also of ESPN was first to report the deal.

CB Isaac Yiadom is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, per sources. Yiadom was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos before the start of last season. Started 10 games for the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 17, 2021

Yiadom was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Boston College. He was traded to the Giants before the start of 2020 season.

He has started in 19 career games and has one career interception with 109 total tackles.

Jackson was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa.

He has 15 career starts with 86 total tackles in his three seasons with Green Bay.