Pet owners say “kennel cough” is infecting animals

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- An illness referred to as "kennel cough" can be contagious.

But despite its name, "canine patients don't actually have to get it from kennels," President and CEO of PAW Health Network Carlo Riolo said.

People in the Wausau area are warning others about this respiratory illness after some say they were at Sandy's Bark Park in Rib Mountain, and later heard their dogs coughing.

"When we start to see the disease creeping up in dog parks it's usually just because there's dogs playing or there's more fresh water sources from shared water. So if there's bowls that are out or some way that the dogs can kind of be exposed to the same pathogens," Riolo said.

He also says some of the symptoms associated with kennel cough start slowly, adding what may start as a small cough can turn into harder hacking.

"It's typically described by a lot of people as sounding as if something is stuck in the throat," Riolo said.

Sandy's Bark Park has been closed lately, but not because of infected water.

A town official tells News 9 high amounts of rainwater from recent storms have still not fully drained.

But pets that may have been exposed don't show symptoms right away.

"If we think that there has been an exposure to infectious tracheobronchitis it's not wrong to quarantine the patient for about two weeks. Generally speaking most symptoms will develop will develop within the first week of exposure," Riolo said.

And if there's any doubt, "We always recommend that they get evaluated by a veterinarian or a veterinary professional just to see severity of symptoms because we don't always know at home how bad they may or may not be," Riolo said.

He also says there tends to be more cases of kennel cough in the summer months.