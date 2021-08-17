Patriot K9’s host open house in Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Patriot K9's of Wisconsin hosted an open house in Wausau Tuesday night, in an effort to show the community how their money is supporting their mission.

Earlier this year, Patriot K9's received a $6,000 grant from Impact100 Greater Wausau, so Tuesday, they hosted the open house so that organization could see how things run.

That money will continue to help veterans get the K9 companion that could save their lives.

"This is to get back, get your tribe back, and become a part of something, like minded veterans. We're all dealing with the same things, the same fears and the same anxieties, and it gets people back here, so that outreach and support means a lot, and our veterans know about it," said Lani Rethaber, Executive Director of Patriot K9's of Wisconsin.

Ultimately, their goal is to train 20 service dogs each year.