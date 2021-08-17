North Macedonia says it has expelled a Russian diplomat

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s foreign minister says the country expelled a Russian diplomat last week, the second this year. He didn’t offer any explanation for the decision or reveal the diplomat’s rank and identity, saying Tuesday that information of that nature is confidential. A Russian Embassy spokeswoman confirmed that a diplomat had been declared “persona non grata” and left the country 10 days ago. She said Russian authorities were reviewing reciprocal measures.