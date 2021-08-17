Masks optional for students in Rhinelander this upcoming school year

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- For students in the Rhinelander area, masks were optional during summer school.

When school starts, that won't change but officials tell News 9 they'll be monitoring the situation closely.

They say that making masks mandatory just as school begins could affect student behavior, and could impact all student learning.

Eric Burke, Superintendent of Schools, says the decision to make masks an option, at least at first, balances what is best for student's health and what is best for learning.

"The school district is striving to remain focused on what is best for students and staff and stay focused on our priorities outlines in the plan. We are educators doing out best to navigate through a pandemic," Burke said.

The school will be starting off in-person five days a week.

District officials will be in close contact with the Oneida County Health Department for recommendations to make sure they are staying as safe as possible.

The district says there are a lot of variable that could make masks required - including the number of positive COVID cases in the district, and how things go the rest of this year.