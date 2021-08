RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rhinelander police say they're cracking down on ATV riders who are driving on the wrong roads.

According to police, ATV's are not allowed on the road from the crossing of Oneida and Lincoln Street and out to the city limit.

Police say they've seen an increase of drivers breaking the law.

While police say they want everyone to enjoy the roads safely, they won't hesitate to pull you over.