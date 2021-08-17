Goodwill to give out back to school vouchers for needy families

(WAOW) -- Back to school season is here, and Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin is looking to help families in need.

They're providing $10 vouchers to shop in store.

It's part of their Good Neighbor program. Last year, they were able to provide nearly $600,000 in free merchandise to those in need.

The vouchers can be given to community organizations to distribute or can be obtained directly from Goodwill.

They're also giving out Good Neighbor cards that can add even more money to your back to school fund.

"That's one of the great aspects of this is that the Good Neighbor cards can be given to anyone of any ages so some kids are able to get $35 dollars worth of clothing if needed," said November Behm, Mission Services Administrative Assistant at Goodwill.

If you're interested in getting some vouchers, or if you're an organization looking to give some away, you can call November at (920) 968-6846 or at nbehm@goodwillncw.org.