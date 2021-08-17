Family raises billboards, hope for woman with kidney failure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAOW) - If you've driven in or out of Wausau, you may have seen a digital billboard asking for help.

'Please help,' it begins. 'Linda Leazott-Dzuik needs a kidney!'

Linda lives in Eau Claire and suffers from Stage Four kidney failure. But, because of an inherited disorder and other medical issues, her immediate family can't donate to her.

That's why her husband, Keith, is reaching out across the Badger state, hoping for a living donor to see the sign and potentially save her life.

"I'm just trying to do the right thing, because she's my wife," he explained to News 9. "She's not only my wife - she's my partner, and she's my best friend. And I need her around."

Linda is blood type O, meaning she's ready to receive a kidney quickly from a match as long as they pass a donation screening.

Anyone interested in seeing if they're a donor should contact the family via email, at dziuk574@gmail.com or via GoFundMe.