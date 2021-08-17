Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continue to march through the Sierra Nevada and PG&E is blacking out some 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes. The Dixie Fire that ravaged much of Greenville two weeks ago still was threatening communities Wednesday while the Caldor Fire farther south burned at least 50 homes and ravaged the small town of Grizzly Flats after exploding overnight Monday and Tuesday. Hot, dry and gusty weather is driving flames through tinder-dry vegetation. PG&E on Tuesday began shutting down power to parts of 18 northern counties to prevent winds from damaging its power lines and sparking new fires.