Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 10 people in his last days in office. Cuomo has issued pardons and clemencies on several occasions in recent years, with many of the pardons going to immigrants facing deportation, where a pardon could be beneficial to their attempts to be allowed to remain in the country. Cuomo’s last day in office will be Aug. 23. He is stepping down after the release of a report that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and said some of his comments had been misunderstood. But he said fighting to stay in office would hurt the state.