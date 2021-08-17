Bucks to host Celtics in Christmas Day matchup, season opener also announced

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- For the second straight season, the Milwaukee Bucks will be play at home in a nationally televised game on Christmas Day.

The Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics, the game can be watched at 1:30 p.m. on WAOW.

The Milwaukee and Boston matchup is one of five games slated for December 25.

🎄 The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup! #NBAXMas #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/c52Oa3xwG9 — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021

The Bucks hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day in 2020 and came away with a 138-99 win.

Season Opener

The NBA's 75th season will tip-off on Tuesday October 19 as the Brooklyn Nets come to Milwaukee.

The NBA's 75th Anniversary Season tips off at @FiservForum!!https://t.co/kMlwj0W9Oh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 17, 2021

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.