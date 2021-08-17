Bucks to host Celtics in Christmas Day matchup, season opener also announced

Bucks to host Celtics in Christmas Day matchup, season opener also announcedNew
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- For the second straight season, the Milwaukee Bucks will be play at home in a nationally televised game on Christmas Day.
The Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics, the game can be watched at 1:30 p.m. on WAOW.
The Milwaukee and Boston matchup is one of five games slated for December 25.
The Bucks hosted the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day in 2020 and came away with a 138-99 win.
Season Opener
The NBA's 75th season will tip-off on Tuesday October 19 as the Brooklyn Nets come to Milwaukee.
The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.