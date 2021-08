Clark Co. (WAOW) -- A judge set bond at $25,000 for a Clark County man accused of hitting and killing a highway worker early August.

Cory Neumueller, 28, allegedly hit two highway workers, one fatally. Authorities say it happened on County Highway G by Mann Road in Hendren.

Police say Russell Opelt, 57, died at the scene.

Authorities say Neumueller was impaired at the time of the crash.

Neumueller will be back in court Sept. 3.