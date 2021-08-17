Battling Flames: An area national forest is looking for fire personnel

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- As Smokey the Bear says: Only you can prevent forest fires. And he's looking for workers to fight forest fires in Wisconsin and beyond.

Starting today, seasonal employment opportunities are available with the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest.

They're specifically looking to keep the forest in shape and to help fight fires if necessary.

"You know the seasonal employees nationwide are the backbone of our workforce, that's where everyone starts. You can't get a permanent job with the forest service and fire without spending time as a seasonal employee, so it's really important that we have these seasonal employees," said Tym Sauter, Assistant Fire Management Officer of Suppression.

The positions will also help act as guides and rescue workers, as well responding to natural disasters across the country.

Those hired can expect to work from April through September, 2022.

Applications to be a part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest fire personnel are due on August 23, and you can apply for them here.