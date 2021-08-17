Area community volunteers to help restaurant struggling with staffing

HATLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Pat Hahn and Jim Schwartzkopf have owned Freddy's Mexican and More in Hatley for 13 years.

But for them and many other restaurant owners, this year has been the hardest.

"During the pandemic, being closed down was super difficult," Hahn said.

The restaurant is now back open six days a week, but they've run into the additional problem of not having enough staff after losing all of their servers.

"I said I just absolutely don't know what we're going to do. Our option was to close a couple of days a week because we didn't have enough help," Hahn said.

They say that's when two customers approached offering to help. That soon turned into five volunteers, including family members who help when needed.

"Fantastic. Just… wow," Schwartzkopf said when asked to describe how that felt.

"Overwhelming I guess, that people would do that for us," Hahn said.

Most of the volunteers have no experience in food service. But Jim and Pat say customers have been incredibly supportive through the experience.

"The community is very important to all the people in Hatley. It's surrounded with good good people," said Theresa Schulta, a regular customer.

Schulta lives in Schofield but comes to Freddy's to meet up with friends. She says she hopes the restaurant gets some interest from those willing to work.

"You'll get wonderful people to work for and also wonderful customers," Schulta said.

Jim and Pat say they've hired a few new people over the past several months but have had many stop showing up.

But they're still looking, and if you're interested in earning a little extra cash, you can call (715) 446-3609.