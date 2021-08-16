Wisconsin veterans speak out after Afghanistan takeover

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Twenty years later and conflict still occupies Afghanistan.

With the Taliban claiming victory and control over Afghanistan after U.S. forces withdrew, Wisconsin soldiers are questioning what the war was for.

"You look at the service members we lost, all the friends and families that were effected," asked Chris Swift, a former medic who served in Afghanistan. "It is kind of a hard pill to swallow to see that going on."

The Taliban has taken over control of Kabul and renamed the country to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan after Afghanistan's President, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country.

Iraq veteran Frank Leahy doubted a peaceful resolution would happen. "I don't think that those countries will ever get along with each other. It's a religious issues so they're never going to see eye-to-eye."

More than one trillion dollars over the past two decades were spent training Afghanistan national soldiers, stretched between four different presidents.

On Monday, President Biden spoke to reporters, saying the war would not be passed on to a fifth.