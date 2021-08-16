Veterans group works to help veterans during VA backlog

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Like a lot of hospitals, the Department of Veterans Affairs had to cancel appointments during the pandemic. Volunteers with Mission Roll Call say there are veterans still waiting for help, and they are doing what they can to give them help.

"By necessity they had to cancel and postpone some appointments as the pandemic rolled on but unlike a lot of private medical services and hospitals and clinics, the VA never really fully opened back up and got things back on track," said Darrell Owens the Director of Government Relations at America's Warrior Project.

Dealing with delays can be difficult for anyone, but especially if you're a veteran waiting for medical treatment.

"Quite frankly we just don't know what we don't know. There's no information coming out right now about the backlog itself and we don't know how many of these people have fallen through the cracks and that's tragic, that's sad to me," Owens said.

Mission Roll Call is part of America's Warrior Project where Owens and other volunteers are working to gather more information on how the VA plans to clear up a nationwide backlog.

"Our biggest fear and our biggest concern right now is what happened to those who reached out for help and have not been able to get that help. Have they fallen through the cracks, has the VA reached back out?" Owens asked.

Mission Roll Call sent a letter to the VA in April, offering to partner alongside them to take care of veterans, but they haven't heard back. Though it is a source of frustration for Owens, he said he isn't giving up. Owens encouraging any veteran who can't get through to the VA to reach out to mission roll call for help, regardless of where they live.

"We also reach out and say if you've missed an appointment or had things canceled or postponed to the point where you can't get your appointment at the VA, contact us, let us help you. Let us partner with other resources besides the VA," Owens said.

In Marathon County a service officer told News 9 in a statement, "veterans in the area are receiving care in a timely manner."

If you are a veteran who needs help and wants to reach out to Mission Roll Call, you can find more information here.