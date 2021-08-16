UW Health no longer seeking participants for Moderna pediatric COVID-19 trial

MADISON (WKOW) — Only days after UW Health announced they were selected as a site for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine pediatric trial, the search for applicants has closed.

Emily Kumlien, a UW Health spokeswoman, provided the update in an email Monday afternoon.

“Thanks to overwhelming interest from our community, UW Health has already met the recruitment objectives for Moderna’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. If your child was selected to be part of the trial, you will be contacted directly. Advancements in science, public health, and clinical care often cannot happen without a supportive and engaged citizenry, and UW Health greatly appreciates this community’s ongoing efforts to help end this pandemic. Emily Kumlien

The study takes place at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. During it, the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart, but participation in the trial lasts 14 months due to follow-up appointments.