Two dead in Milwaukee after car hit by drag racer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people died in Milwaukee after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was drag racing. Milwaukee Police say the victims were a 66-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Police say two drag racing vehicles were racing through a red traffic light when one of the vehicles struck the victims’ car. The driver of the drag racing vehicle received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital. Police took the driver into custody and were also seeking the driver of a second drag racing vehicle.