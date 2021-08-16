Tropical depression drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Depression Grace has begun drenching Haiti just two days after a powerful earthquake struck the impoverished Caribbean nation. The storm on Monday added to the misery of the thousands of people who lost loved ones, were injured or became homeless. Grace has also forced overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly. The country’s southwestern area was hit the hardest by Saturday’s earthquake. It began to see heavy rain and strong winds after nightfall, and officials warned that rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas. Haiti’s capital also saw heavy rains. The storm arrived as officials raised the earthquake’s death toll to 1,419.