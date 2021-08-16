Translators and refugees may still come to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the resettlement of translators and refugees to Wausau is rocky.

In a statement to News 9, officials with the project say they're working with refugees from a specific visa program -- ones who the US government has been working on evacuation flights for over the past few weeks.

However, they say the number of refugees who actually made it on those flights is very small compared to the number who applied.

That also doesn't include any civilians.

They also say they are in touch with humanitarian and government officials and are advocating for protective, life-saving measures.