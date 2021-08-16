Skip to Content

The best toppings for bratwursts on National Bratwurst Day

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- For decades, the state of Wisconsin is still celebrating national bratwurst day.

The iconic German sausage has long been a favorite across the badger state.

"On my bratwurst I like regular mustard, but some people like raw or fried onions, sauerkraut, and relish," said Matt Adams a butcher at Zillman's.

He recommends for those new to bratwurst to try the traditional pork bratwurst, or try the honey mustard flavored brats for something different.

