Stevens Point PD explains rules of safe exchange zone after random items left

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Police Department is reminding people what the safe exchange zone is for after people have left random items in that area and then left.

The zone was created in June.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says recently two people dropped off items in the area and left.

A person then took one of the items that was left behind.

The department says items should never be left there unattended.

If anyone knows the people that left the items or the person that took one of the items the department is looking to get in contact with them so the rules of the area can be explained and the items they left can be picked up.