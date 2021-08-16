One area exercise group builds strength and confidence using hula hoops

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area exercise troupe says they're building strength, and confidence, in a unique way.

Spin Sisters started in May.

The owner says it's been a dream of hers for years.

They offer classes specializing in hula hoops, poles, aerial routines, and even fire dancing.

The owner says that it's great to not only build people's strength but their confidence.

"Watching everybody have that 'aha' moment when something finally clicks," owner Ashley Cybula said, "I know what that feels like and I love giving that to somebody else."

The group is hoping to expand into a larger studio, with higher ceilings, to allow for more aerial work.

They also want to start a performance group and offer private classes for parties.