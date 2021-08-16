More food delivery drivers wanted for the upcoming months

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area food delivery group is looking to hire hundreds.

Bite Squad is looking for around 200 more contract drivers to be a part of the food delivery industry.

As the weather starts to get colder over the next few months, and with COVID cases back on the rise again, Bite Squad believes more people will be wanting to order-in.

That's where new drivers come in, and they want to get everyone in place before the rush happens, so they'll be ready.

"There is the impact of COVID that it brings to our restaurant partners so we are looking at these positions as well to help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from our restaurant partners and to offer employment during these challenging times," said Chris Barnes, Head of Driver Operations for Bite Squad.

If you're interested, you must have a drivers license and insurance, and be over 18.

Applications to become a food delivery driver can be found here.