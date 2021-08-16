More dry Summer weather on the way

The dry spell of weather will continue for a few more days. The weather will also slowly turn warmer and more humid. Not much rain is in the forecast until the weekend.

Today: Sunny and nice again.

High: 81 Wind: South-Southwest around 10

Tonight: Clear and comfortable.

Low: 58 Wind: Light SE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer.

High: 83 Wind: South around 10

Today will be another great Summer day like yesterday. We should see plenty of blue skies and high temps in the low 80s. It will not be too humid and the wind will be out of the south-southwest around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar, just a degree or two warmer.

A few more scattered clouds will be in the sky by Wednesday afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s. You will notice a bit more humidity on Thursday and it could be the warmest day of the week with the mercury reaching the mid to upper 80s. In addition, there is a slight chance of widely scattered showers or a storm on Thursday. The mugginess and a slight chance of an isolated storm could linger into Friday as well with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front moving in from the west on Friday night will bring a little higher chance of thunderstorms, which could last off-and-on through midday Saturday. Right now, it looks like conditions will clear up by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Temps will be more seasonal on Sunday and Monday with highs around 80. As of now, it looks like Sunday will be dry with another chance of rain on Monday.

Pollen Count Last Friday August 13th, Pollen Ragweed 11 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1916 - Altapass, NC, was deluged with 22.22 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)