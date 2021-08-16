Greece wildfires: New blazes burning outside of Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More wildfires have broken out in hard-hit Greece, with two blazes triggering the evacuation of villages southeast and northwest of Athens, the Greek capital. Dozens of firefighters, backed up by water-dropping planes and helicopters, have been battling the blazes. Greece has been roiled by wildfires this month after enduring a prolonged heat wave. The blazes have destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland and burned homes and businesses. Several other Mediterranean countries have also suffered intense heat and quickly spreading wildfires in recent weeks, including Turkey and Italy. In Algeria, wildfires in the mountains have killed at least 69 people.