Gradually getting more humid

The great late summer weather pattern continues here in Wisconsin! High pressure parked east of the Badger State will protect us for a few more days with dry weather and quite a bit of sunshine.

It will be mainly clear Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light from the south to southeast at 1 to 4 mph. Tuesday should bring sunny to partly cloudy skies along with highs near 83. Winds from the south at 5-13 mph will be common.

Wednesday should feature a mix of sun and clouds and somewhat more humid air as dew points climb into the low to mid 60s. Lows should be around 60 with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south as well.

Thursday and Friday are shaping up partly sunny, warm and humid. We can’t rule out some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a higher chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday night as a cold front marches through. At this point it appears a solid .25 to .50 inch of rain can be expected with localized higher amounts. Any rain should be ending early Saturday.

The rest of Saturday is expected to clear off and turn less humid with highs around 81. The comfortable weather will likely hang around into Sunday with highs near 81 degrees once again. There are signs that a weak front will push through Sunday night with at least a chance of showers. Behind that it should be rather nice for early next week.

Pollen report from Monday morning: Ragweed moderate - 23

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 16-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1916 - Alta pass, NC, was deluged with 22.22 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Oklahoma to Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. Thunderstorms in central Illinois produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Springfield which toppled two large beer tents at the state fair injuring 58 persons. Thunderstorms also drenched Chicago IL with 2.90 inches of rain, making August 1987 their wettest month of record. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)