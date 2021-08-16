Golf outing raises money for area veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds came together to golf for veterans Monday.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight's 11th annual Charity Golf Outing took place at the Wausau Country Club Monday afternoon.

The event raised money for the organization, which sends veterans to Washington D.C. to tour monuments honoring them.

Organizers say that, for the first time, they were full, and had a waitlist for golfers.

They said it's great that so many came to support, and honor, area veterans.

"There's a lot of veterans who golf in the event," event chair JoAnn Draeger said, "and for supper, we'll have wives and families of the veterans who are volunteering. It's just a nice day to honor them."

It costs $500 to send a veteran to D.C. and an additional $500 for their guardian.

Organizers predict that they'll raise close to $50,000 this year, which would send 100 veterans to D.C.