Girl, 7, fatally shot, sister seriously wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 6-year-old sister was seriously wounded when someone opened fire as the siblings sat in a parked car. The 7-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Serenity Broughton. Chicago’s police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said Sunday evening that her 6-year-old sister was “fighting for her life” at a hospital. He says the Belmont Central neighborhood where the girls were shot on Chicago’s northwest side is a “gang conflict area,” adding that it’s not believed the girls or their mother were targeted.