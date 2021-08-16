Average price for gallon of gas in WI remains the same

(WAOW)--The average price for a gallon of gas has remained the same in the badger state over the past week.

According to GasBuddy the cheapest gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.77 while the most expensive is $3.34.

The average for the badger state stands at just over $3.00 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $3.17 a gallon, that remains unchanged from a month ago and is just over a dollar more than it was at this time a year ago.

"As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up."

In the Wausau area, the average for a gallon of gas is coming in at $3.09, that is just under four cents higher than it was a month ago and prices are a dollar higher than they were a year ago.

In comparison, drivers in the Milwaukee area are paying on average $3.01 for a gallon of gas and in Madison drivers are paying on average $3.00.